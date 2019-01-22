Rabada only Proteas player in ICC's Test team of the year
Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is the only South African in the ICC Test team of 2018.
JOHANNESBURG - Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is the only South African in the ICC Test team of 2018.
The 23-year-old had a massive 2018 in Test whites for the Proteas, bagging 52 wickets in the calendar year, the most by any bowler in that year.
The side features three New Zealanders in Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls and Kane Williamson, three Indian players in 20-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli, who also captains the side, one Sri Lankan in Dimuth Karunaratne, Australia’s ace spinner Nathan Lyon, West Indian captain Jason Holder and the accurate Pakistan medium-pacer Muhammed Abbas.
Kohli also captains the ODI team of the year which doesn’t feature a single South African in it. The Indian captain was also named as the Test and ODI Player of the Year to complete a remarkable 2018 for the 30-old-year Delhi born batsman.
ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year ✅— ICC (@ICC) January 22, 2019
ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year ✅
ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year ✅
Captain of ICC Test Team of the Year ✅
Captain of ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year ✅
Let's hear from the man himself, @imvKohli! #ICCAwards 🏆 pic.twitter.com/3M2pxyC44n
Popular in Sport
-
Phil Masinga hailed as a 'powerful striker' at memorial service
-
Vengeful Pliskova out to derail Serena express
-
Former Springbok Earl Rose appears in court over alleged theft
-
Cool Tsitsipas flies into 'fairytale' first Slam semi-final
-
Schumacher 'in the very best of hands', says family
-
Serena outslugs top seed Halep as Zverev implodes at Open
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.