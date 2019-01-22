Rabada only Proteas player in ICC's Test team of the year

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is the only South African in the ICC Test team of 2018.

The 23-year-old had a massive 2018 in Test whites for the Proteas, bagging 52 wickets in the calendar year, the most by any bowler in that year.

The side features three New Zealanders in Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls and Kane Williamson, three Indian players in 20-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli, who also captains the side, one Sri Lankan in Dimuth Karunaratne, Australia’s ace spinner Nathan Lyon, West Indian captain Jason Holder and the accurate Pakistan medium-pacer Muhammed Abbas.

Kohli also captains the ODI team of the year which doesn’t feature a single South African in it. The Indian captain was also named as the Test and ODI Player of the Year to complete a remarkable 2018 for the 30-old-year Delhi born batsman.