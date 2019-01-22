Popular Topics
Preliminary investigations show Limpopo prisoner started fire - Dept

It's understood two inmates died in the early hours of Thursday morning in the fire at the Matatshe Correctional Centre near Thohoyandou.

Picture: freeimages.com.
Picture: freeimages.com.
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – It’s emerged that two trial-awaiting prisoners burnt to death and another was critically wounded at a correctional centre in Limpopo.

It's understood the inmates died in the early hours of Thursday morning at the Matatshe Correctional Centre near Thohoyandou.

The Department of Correctional Services says preliminary investigations show that one of the prisoners started the fire inside their cell.

Spokesperson Tshidi Mapole said: “According to our preliminary investigations which were conducted internally, it indicated one of the deceased inmates started the fire but we do not know as yet as to why the fire was started.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

