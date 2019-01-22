Preliminary investigations show Limpopo prisoner started fire - Dept
It's understood two inmates died in the early hours of Thursday morning in the fire at the Matatshe Correctional Centre near Thohoyandou.
JOHANNESBURG – It’s emerged that two trial-awaiting prisoners burnt to death and another was critically wounded at a correctional centre in Limpopo.
It's understood the inmates died in the early hours of Thursday morning at the Matatshe Correctional Centre near Thohoyandou.
The Department of Correctional Services says preliminary investigations show that one of the prisoners started the fire inside their cell.
Spokesperson Tshidi Mapole said: “According to our preliminary investigations which were conducted internally, it indicated one of the deceased inmates started the fire but we do not know as yet as to why the fire was started.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
ANC won’t act on members implicated by Agrizzi’s ‘uncorroborated evidence’
-
Mngxitama: 'I've never met or received money from Agrizzi'
-
ANC urges members implicated by Agrizzi to tell their side at the inquiry
-
Joburg corporates busted for illegal water, electricity connections
-
Mokonyane accuses Zondo Commission of severely breaching her rights
-
DA amends controversial Joburg billboard
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.