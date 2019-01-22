Pink Ladies appeal to public to help find missing Linathi Titshala

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
Go

Pink Ladies appeal to public to help find missing Linathi Titshala

Linathi Titshala disappeared in Cork Tree Street on 16 December, two days after her birthday.

Nine-year-old missing Linathi Titshala. Picture: Missing Persons Pink Lady Organisation/Facebook
Nine-year-old missing Linathi Titshala. Picture: Missing Persons Pink Lady Organisation/Facebook
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - There is still no sign of a missing 9-year-old girl from Delft more than a month after she went missing.

Linathi Titshala disappeared in Cork Tree Street on 16 December, two days after her birthday.

She was last seen walking from her grandmother's house to her mother's home situated three doors away.

Ongoing searches for Titshala have borne no fruit.

Community groups, along with the Delft community policing forum, neighbourhood watch groups and residents, have all taken to the streets in the hope of locating the girl.

The Pink Ladies Organisation's Dessie Rechner says that they continue to appeal to the public to assist.

"To the public, I have to say thank you very much for all your support and for sharing the flyers. If anything helps, that does. And we must keep sharing the flyers because a missing persons case is never closed, so help us, keep the flyers going, one never knows what may happen."

Rechner says that they're continuing to follow up on all leads.

WATCH: Search for Linathi Titshala continues in Delft

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA