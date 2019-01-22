Pink Ladies appeal to public to help find missing Linathi Titshala

Linathi Titshala disappeared in Cork Tree Street on 16 December, two days after her birthday.

CAPE TOWN - There is still no sign of a missing 9-year-old girl from Delft more than a month after she went missing.

She was last seen walking from her grandmother's house to her mother's home situated three doors away.

Ongoing searches for Titshala have borne no fruit.

Community groups, along with the Delft community policing forum, neighbourhood watch groups and residents, have all taken to the streets in the hope of locating the girl.

The Pink Ladies Organisation's Dessie Rechner says that they continue to appeal to the public to assist.

"To the public, I have to say thank you very much for all your support and for sharing the flyers. If anything helps, that does. And we must keep sharing the flyers because a missing persons case is never closed, so help us, keep the flyers going, one never knows what may happen."

Rechner says that they're continuing to follow up on all leads.

