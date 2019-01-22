Pink Ladies appeal to public to help find missing Linathi Titshala
Linathi Titshala disappeared in Cork Tree Street on 16 December, two days after her birthday.
CAPE TOWN - There is still no sign of a missing 9-year-old girl from Delft more than a month after she went missing.
Linathi Titshala disappeared in Cork Tree Street on 16 December, two days after her birthday.
She was last seen walking from her grandmother's house to her mother's home situated three doors away.
Ongoing searches for Titshala have borne no fruit.
Community groups, along with the Delft community policing forum, neighbourhood watch groups and residents, have all taken to the streets in the hope of locating the girl.
The Pink Ladies Organisation's Dessie Rechner says that they continue to appeal to the public to assist.
"To the public, I have to say thank you very much for all your support and for sharing the flyers. If anything helps, that does. And we must keep sharing the flyers because a missing persons case is never closed, so help us, keep the flyers going, one never knows what may happen."
Rechner says that they're continuing to follow up on all leads.
WATCH: Search for Linathi Titshala continues in Delft
Popular in Local
-
Mokonyane accuses Zondo Commission of severely breaching her rights
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...
-
Vincent Smith, Tom Moyane & others 'bribed' by Bosasa - Agrizzi
-
Senior advocate assigned to prosecute Jiba to testify at Mokgoro Inquiry
-
ANC denies claims that Bosasa sponsored its Siyanqoba rallies
-
Mokonyane: 'Agrizzi claims are preposterous and lack factual accuracy'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.