PIC exec Madavo says he doesn’t understand why board sanctioned him

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
Go

PIC exec Madavo says he doesn’t understand why board sanctioned him

Madavo says just hours before he was due to testify at the commission, he was served with a letter informing him of the terms of his suspension.

Suspended Fidelis Madavo insists the Ayo transaction was finalized by the CEO’s office and he was not involved as he was outside of the country at the time. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN
Suspended Fidelis Madavo insists the Ayo transaction was finalized by the CEO’s office and he was not involved as he was outside of the country at the time. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN
20 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Suspended Public Investment Corporation (PIC) executive Fidelis Madavo has told the PIC Inquiry he doesn't understand why the board has sanctioned him.

Madavo received a letter of suspension from the board on Monday night after the corporation said the preliminary report from the investigation into an Ayo Technologies deal shows governance and approval processes were flouted at the PIC.

The corporation paid R4.3 million to fund the company which has been flagged after its share price plummeted by about 50% in less than 2 years.

Madavo says just hours before he was due to testify at the commission, he was served with a letter informing him of the terms of his suspension.

“…Further investigations will be ongoing; I must not talk to PIC employees at this stage. In the documentation, which I signed according to the letter, indicate that I should be suspended.”

He says he was told that the findings of an internal investigation warrant his immediate suspension that he should be suspended with immediate effect.

At the same time, the PIC’s head of human resources has told the commission that the suspension of his Madavo was carried out in an unusual manner.

Chris Pholwane is testifying about Madavo's sanction after he was linked to a dodgy deal.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA