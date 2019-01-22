PIC exec Madavo says he doesn’t understand why board sanctioned him

Madavo says just hours before he was due to testify at the commission, he was served with a letter informing him of the terms of his suspension.

PRETORIA - Suspended Public Investment Corporation (PIC) executive Fidelis Madavo has told the PIC Inquiry he doesn't understand why the board has sanctioned him.

Madavo received a letter of suspension from the board on Monday night after the corporation said the preliminary report from the investigation into an Ayo Technologies deal shows governance and approval processes were flouted at the PIC.

The corporation paid R4.3 million to fund the company which has been flagged after its share price plummeted by about 50% in less than 2 years.

Madavo says just hours before he was due to testify at the commission, he was served with a letter informing him of the terms of his suspension.

“…Further investigations will be ongoing; I must not talk to PIC employees at this stage. In the documentation, which I signed according to the letter, indicate that I should be suspended.”

He says he was told that the findings of an internal investigation warrant his immediate suspension that he should be suspended with immediate effect.

At the same time, the PIC’s head of human resources has told the commission that the suspension of his Madavo was carried out in an unusual manner.

Chris Pholwane is testifying about Madavo's sanction after he was linked to a dodgy deal.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)