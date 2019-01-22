Peter Pedlar appointed as acting secretary of state capture commission

[WATCH LIVE] ANC briefs the media following NEC meeting, Lekgotla
Politics
This comes after Dr Khotso de Wee went on special leave last week after he was implicated in a damning testimony.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has appointed Peter Pedlar as acting secretary of the state capture commission of inquiry.
Dr Khotso de Wee went on special leave last week after he was implicated in a damning testimony.
Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi named De Wee as one of the former government officials who was paid bribes.
Zondo says that should the investigation into De Wee's conduct be finalised before Monday, then Pedlar's acting appointment will be terminated.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.