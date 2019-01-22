Peter Pedlar appointed as acting secretary of state capture commission

This comes after Dr Khotso de Wee went on special leave last week after he was implicated in a damning testimony.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has appointed Peter Pedlar as acting secretary of the state capture commission of inquiry.

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi named De Wee as one of the former government officials who was paid bribes.

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi named De Wee as one of the former government officials who was paid bribes.

Zondo says that should the investigation into De Wee's conduct be finalised before Monday, then Pedlar's acting appointment will be terminated.

