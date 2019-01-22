Marais says returning to politics at request of minority groups
The party on Tuesday announced that 70-year-old Peter Marais, a former premier and Cape Town mayor, has officially joined the party.
CAPE TOWN - The Freedom Front Plus says its decision to field Peter Marais as its Western Cape premier candidate shows it's serious about reaching out to minority groups.
The FF Plus says it's joining forces with movements like Marais' Bruin Bematigings Beweging, which are challenging the unfairness of race-based legislation such as affirmative action.
Marais has supported a different political party each time an election rolls around.
He served as premier for the New National Party for only six months between 2001 and 2002.
But FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald says no other opposition party has a candidate more experienced than him to represent the coloured community.
He says minority groups are not seeking preferential treatment only equal rights.
“Minorities must be protected against the tyranny of the majority.”
Marais says he’s returning to politics at the request of the coloured community he represents.
“The FF Plus isn’t going to fight an election based on personal disputes with people from other parties. We will present alternatives to the present system.”
Groenewald says by cooperating with minority groups, the Freedom Front Plus will play an increasingly important role in replacing the ANC as part of a coalition government.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
