Peter Marais re-enters political ring as WC premier candidate for FF Plus

The former Western Cape premier and Cape Town mayor has now joined the Freedom Front Plus and will be running as the party’s premier candidate in this year’s elections.

CAPE TOWN - Political chameleon Peter Marais has found yet another political home.

Marais says that he’s decided to re-enter the political arena on the request of supporters and to fight for the rights of minority groups, particularly brown people.

Marais is no stranger to Western Cape politics.

He’s been a member of the National Party, the New National Party, the Democratic Alliance, Congress of the People and just six months ago, joined Icosa.

Marais says he’s been given the blessing of the Bruin Belange Beweging to form a partnership with the FF Plus, specifically to advance the issues of coloured people.

He says the Afrikaans language is on its deathbed.

The FF Plus currently does not hold a seat in the provincial legislature, but it says it believes its support has grown enough since 2014 to become a kingmaker for a coalition government in the Western Cape.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)