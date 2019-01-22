Peter Marais re-enters political ring as WC premier candidate for FF Plus
The former Western Cape premier and Cape Town mayor has now joined the Freedom Front Plus and will be running as the party’s premier candidate in this year’s elections.
CAPE TOWN - Political chameleon Peter Marais has found yet another political home.
The former Western Cape premier and Cape Town mayor has now joined the Freedom Front Plus and will be running as the party’s premier candidate in this year’s elections.
Marais says that he’s decided to re-enter the political arena on the request of supporters and to fight for the rights of minority groups, particularly brown people.
Marais is no stranger to Western Cape politics.
He’s been a member of the National Party, the New National Party, the Democratic Alliance, Congress of the People and just six months ago, joined Icosa.
Marais says he’s been given the blessing of the Bruin Belange Beweging to form a partnership with the FF Plus, specifically to advance the issues of coloured people.
He says the Afrikaans language is on its deathbed.
The FF Plus currently does not hold a seat in the provincial legislature, but it says it believes its support has grown enough since 2014 to become a kingmaker for a coalition government in the Western Cape.
#FF+ Former Western Cape premier and Cape Town Mayor Peter Marais to run as the party’s premier candidate. LD pic.twitter.com/Pi6TZ4IpBl— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 22, 2019
#FF+ Marais says he's returning to politics to fight for Afrikaans, self-determination and Christian values. LD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 22, 2019
#FF+ Marais: Afrikaans is on its death bed. The minority has no say and that is why every government department is virtually bankrupt and corruption is so rife. LD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 22, 2019
#FF+ Groenewald says Marais has gone through the same application procedure as all members to become a member of the party. He’s not chasing after any position in the party. LD pic.twitter.com/3ib8oVnqJA— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 22, 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
DA amends controversial Joburg billboard
-
Mokonyane accuses Zondo Commission of severely breaching her rights
-
DA to lay criminal complaint against Mokonyane over Bosasa bribe claims
-
Mngxitama: 'I've never met or received money from Agrizzi'
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...
-
Zondo criticises media for leaking Angelo Agrizzi's testimony
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.