#OscarNoms: 'Black Panther' is first superhero movie nominated for Best Picture

'Black Panther' bagged seven nominations in the 91st Oscar Awards.

JOHANNESBURG - Marvel Studios' superhero blockbuster film Black Panther has made history as the first superhero movie to be nominated in the Best Picture category at the Oscars.

The 91st Oscar Awards nominees were announced on Tuesday afternoon, with Black Panther bagging seven nominations in the Best Picture, Original Song, Production Design, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Costume Design and Original Score categories.

South African actors Dr John Kani and Connie Chiume, who star in the movie alongside leads Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira and Michael B Jordan, expressed excitement and pride in the film's nomination.

The Oscars will be broadcast live on 24 February (Monday, 25 February at 3 am South African time).