Oscar nominees announced, 'Roma' and 'The Favourite' lead the pack
The nominations were announced on Tuesday afternoon by Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani.
LOS ANGELES - Alfonso Cuaron's Roma, an ode to his childhood in 1970s Mexico City, and offbeat royal romp The Favourite on Tuesday topped the Oscar nominations with 10 each.
Popular musical romance A Star Is Born finished with eight nominations - though star and filmmaker Bradley Cooper was notably denied a nod for his directing debut.
The awards will be handed out on 24 February in Hollywood.
Nominees for the best picture Oscar:
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Nominees for the best director Oscar:
Spike Lee BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos The Favourite
Alfonso Cuaron Roma
Adam McKay Vice
Nominees for the best actress Oscar:
Yalitza Aparicio Roma
Glenn Close The Wife
Olivia Colman The Favourite
Lady Gaga A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Nominees for the best actor Oscar:
Christian Bale Vice
Bradley Cooper A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen Green Book
Nominees for the best supporting actress Oscar:
Amy Adams Vice
Marina de Tavira Roma
Regina King If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone The Favourite
Rachel Weisz The Favourite
Nominees for the best supporting actor Oscar:
Mahershala Ali Green Book
Adam Driver BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam RockwellVice
Nominees for the best foreign language film Oscar:
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Cold War (Poland)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
