Oscar nominees announced, 'Roma' and 'The Favourite' lead the pack

The nominations were announced on Tuesday afternoon by Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani.

LOS ANGELES - Alfonso Cuaron's Roma, an ode to his childhood in 1970s Mexico City, and offbeat royal romp The Favourite on Tuesday topped the Oscar nominations with 10 each.

Popular musical romance A Star Is Born finished with eight nominations - though star and filmmaker Bradley Cooper was notably denied a nod for his directing debut.

The awards will be handed out on 24 February in Hollywood.

Nominees for the best picture Oscar:

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Nominees for the best director Oscar:

Spike Lee BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos The Favourite

Alfonso Cuaron Roma

Adam McKay Vice

Nominees for the best actress Oscar:

Yalitza Aparicio Roma

Glenn Close The Wife

Olivia Colman The Favourite

Lady Gaga A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Nominees for the best actor Oscar:

Christian Bale Vice

Bradley Cooper A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen Green Book

Nominees for the best supporting actress Oscar:

Amy Adams Vice

Marina de Tavira Roma

Regina King If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone The Favourite

Rachel Weisz The Favourite

Nominees for the best supporting actor Oscar:

Mahershala Ali Green Book

Adam Driver BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam RockwellVice

Nominees for the best foreign language film Oscar:

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)