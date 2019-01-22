Oscar nominees announced, 'Roma' and 'The Favourite' lead the pack

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
Go

Oscar nominees announced, 'Roma' and 'The Favourite' lead the pack

The nominations were announced on Tuesday afternoon by Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani.

The coveted gold statuette at the Academy Awards. Picture: AFP
The coveted gold statuette at the Academy Awards. Picture: AFP
54 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES - Alfonso Cuaron's Roma, an ode to his childhood in 1970s Mexico City, and offbeat royal romp The Favourite on Tuesday topped the Oscar nominations with 10 each.

Popular musical romance A Star Is Born finished with eight nominations - though star and filmmaker Bradley Cooper was notably denied a nod for his directing debut.

The awards will be handed out on 24 February in Hollywood.

Nominees for the best picture Oscar:

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Nominees for the best director Oscar:

Spike Lee BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos The Favourite

Alfonso Cuaron Roma

Adam McKay Vice

Nominees for the best actress Oscar:

Yalitza Aparicio Roma

Glenn Close The Wife

Olivia Colman The Favourite

Lady Gaga A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Nominees for the best actor Oscar:

Christian Bale Vice

Bradley Cooper A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen Green Book

Nominees for the best supporting actress Oscar:

Amy Adams Vice

Marina de Tavira Roma

Regina King If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone The Favourite

Rachel Weisz The Favourite

Nominees for the best supporting actor Oscar:

Mahershala Ali Green Book

Adam Driver BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam RockwellVice

Nominees for the best foreign language film Oscar:

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA