Pirates out for revenge in league tie with Baroka

JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates will face Baroka FC in an Absa Premiership encounter at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night, looking to claim revenge for their Telkom Knockout final loss in December.

Baroka won an unlikely cup final against the much-fancied Buccaneers in Port Elizabeth but they will know that revenge will be on the cards for the men in black and white when they travel to the Ghost town of Orlando and try to pick up some points.

The men from Limpopo sit on 11th position on the league table with 20 points from 17 outings and a win will elevate them to 9th position and just two points adrift from the top 8.

Pirates, on the other hand, will be looking to keep the pressure on lead front-runners Bidvest Wits who dropped points on the weekend when they played out to a 3-all draw against Polokwane City.

Three points for Pirates will put them on level pegging with Wits on 34 points but will remain in second position because of an inferior goal difference to that of the Clever Boys.

Kickoff at the Orlando Stadium is at 7:30pm.