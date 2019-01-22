One month later and still no surgery for elderly at Limpopo hospital

Catherine Ugoda and her twin granddaughters were admitted to the Louis Trichardt Hospital on 22 December after the taxi they were travelling in crashed into a bakkie on the N1.

JOHANNESBURG - An elderly woman who suffered extensive injuries during an accident exactly a month ago says she's frustrated and disappointed that she's still waiting for surgery in a Limpopo hospital.

She says she was initially told she wouldn't have surgery at the time because the majority of doctors were on leave.

The Limpopo Health Department says her operation is scheduled for Wednesday.

Ugoda says she would have left the hospital if she had money.

“I’ve been in this bed since 22 December. [Service] at [this] Limpopo hospital is very poor.”

Her twin granddaughters have already been discharged, but she says she's still lying in hospital waiting on a surgeon to operate on her broken leg.

Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba says due to a shortage of orthopaedic surgeons at the hospital, Ugoda's operation has been scheduled for Wednesday once all emergency cases have been dealt with.

“She’s one of the patients who will be operated on tomorrow, where we have an orthopaedic surgeon.”

The MEC says Ugoda's injury did not qualify as an emergency case.

