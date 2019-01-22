Motshekga calls for decolonised education system
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says that the current system needs to be amended to allow students to diversify their curriculum from high school right through to tertiary level.
JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has called for a more decolonised education system.
The minister was speaking on the sidelines of the Basic Education lekgotla in Boksburg on Monday.
She says that the current system needs to be amended to allow students to diversify their curriculum from high school right through to tertiary level.
Motshekga says the South African syllabus is lagging behind compared with its international counterparts.
"For the gifted kids, we have very limited opportunities in terms of exit points. As teenagers, they already know what they want, their talents are quite clear, but our system is still very colonial, British, academic."
Popular in Local
-
Mokonyane accuses Zondo Commission of severely breaching her rights
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...
-
Vincent Smith, Tom Moyane & others 'bribed' by Bosasa - Agrizzi
-
Senior advocate assigned to prosecute Jiba to testify at Mokgoro Inquiry
-
ANC denies claims that Bosasa sponsored its Siyanqoba rallies
-
Mokonyane: 'Agrizzi claims are preposterous and lack factual accuracy'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.