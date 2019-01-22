Motshekga calls for decolonised education system

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says that the current system needs to be amended to allow students to diversify their curriculum from high school right through to tertiary level.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has called for a more decolonised education system.

The minister was speaking on the sidelines of the Basic Education lekgotla in Boksburg on Monday.

Motshekga says the South African syllabus is lagging behind compared with its international counterparts.

"For the gifted kids, we have very limited opportunities in terms of exit points. As teenagers, they already know what they want, their talents are quite clear, but our system is still very colonial, British, academic."