More PIC employees to testify at inquiry

The inquiry into the government pension fund manager kicked off on Monday with the corporation's acting secretary, the executive head of impact investment and the head of research and project management taking the stand.

JOHANNESBURG - The commission of inquiry investigating the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) resumes on Tuesday morning with more employees of the corporation expected to take the stand.

The inquiry into the government pension fund manager kicked off on Monday with the corporation's acting secretary, the executive head of impact investment and the head of research and project management taking the stand.

All have denied witnessing any impropriety in their departments.

The commission spent the first day hearing about the PIC's policies, making appointments and investing in projects along with their development.

This morning the commission is set to hear from Fidelis Madavo, the head of listed investments at the PIC and Chris Pholwane, the head of human resources.

It is unclear what they'll testify about, however, the chief evidence leader Jannie Lubbe told the commission that they expected key information at a later stage.

Head of impact investment Roy Rajdhar's testimony was shorter than expected which resulted in the head of research and project management Sholto Dolamo addressing the commission earlier than expected. This means that only two witnesses are likely to testify today.