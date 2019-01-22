Mokonyane accuses Zondo Commission of severely breaching her rights

In a letter sent to the commission by her lawyers, Nomvula Mokonyane says that she was never given a reason why the commission deviated from its rules which require implicated persons to be informed before testimony incriminating them can be heard.

JOHANNESBURG - Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has accused the state capture commission of severely breaching her rights.

Mokonyane has sent a letter to the commission, saying that there are officials at the inquiry who are hell-bent on undermining its integrity.

This comes after former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi testified that Mokonyane received monthly payments of R50,000 for some time in exchange for political protection.

He also revealed that the facilities company gifted Mokonyane with groceries and expensive alcohol every year while paying for her relatives' funeral and hiring cars for her daughter.

In a letter sent to the commission by her lawyers, Nomvula Mokonyane says that she was never given a reason why the commission deviated from its rules which require implicated persons to be informed before testimony incriminating them can be heard.

She says the commission breached her right to procedural fairness when it failed to give her a chance to make representations on the decision not to follow that rule.

Last week, the commission’s legal team explained that with respect to Angelo Agrizzi’s testimony, the commission didn't inform people that he is implicating them beforehand because of concerns around his safety.

Mokonyane says that she feels betrayed that the media already has access to the contents of Agrizzi’s testimony when she doesn’t.

She has asked the commission to consider her issues and take remedial action to remedy the situation.