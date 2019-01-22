Mokonyane accuses Zondo Commission of severely breaching her rights
In a letter sent to the commission by her lawyers, Nomvula Mokonyane says that she was never given a reason why the commission deviated from its rules which require implicated persons to be informed before testimony incriminating them can be heard.
JOHANNESBURG - Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has accused the state capture commission of severely breaching her rights.
Mokonyane has sent a letter to the commission, saying that there are officials at the inquiry who are hell-bent on undermining its integrity.
This comes after former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi testified that Mokonyane received monthly payments of R50,000 for some time in exchange for political protection.
He also revealed that the facilities company gifted Mokonyane with groceries and expensive alcohol every year while paying for her relatives' funeral and hiring cars for her daughter.
In a letter sent to the commission by her lawyers, Nomvula Mokonyane says that she was never given a reason why the commission deviated from its rules which require implicated persons to be informed before testimony incriminating them can be heard.
She says the commission breached her right to procedural fairness when it failed to give her a chance to make representations on the decision not to follow that rule.
Last week, the commission’s legal team explained that with respect to Angelo Agrizzi’s testimony, the commission didn't inform people that he is implicating them beforehand because of concerns around his safety.
Mokonyane says that she feels betrayed that the media already has access to the contents of Agrizzi’s testimony when she doesn’t.
She has asked the commission to consider her issues and take remedial action to remedy the situation.
Popular in Politics
-
Vincent Smith, Tom Moyane & others 'bribed' by Bosasa - Agrizzi
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...
-
ANC denies claims that Bosasa sponsored its Siyanqoba rallies
-
Mokonyane: 'Agrizzi claims are preposterous and lack factual accuracy'
-
Lekota adamant Constitution should not be amended for land expropriation
-
[LISTEN] 'Agrizzi is no hero for blowing the whistle'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.