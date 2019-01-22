Mokgoro Inquiry hears international cases halted under Mrwebi

Retired Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro is investigating Lawrence Mrwebi and advocate Nomgcobo Jiba's fitness to hold office.

JOHANNESBURG - A senior state prosecutor has described how international bribery cases came to a halt when they were removed from his control and given to advocate Lawrence Mrwebi's office.

Mrwebi's legal team has, however, hit back saying Advocate Chris Macadam who is based at the Priority Crimes Litigation Unit is merely disgruntled about his removal from the cases.

The claims have emerged at the Mokgoro Inquiry in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Macadam says he was appointed as a dedicated prosecutor to handle foreign bribery cases, but this changed when Shaun Abrahams was appointed as prosecutions boss.

Macadam says he later sent a memo to Mrwebi where he raised concerns that no work had been done on the cases since they were removed from his control.

Advocate Mervyn Rip cross-examined Macadam: “Your real gripe here and your real complaint is that you were removed. That has clouded your entire view on the matter.”

Senior prosecutor Jan Ferreira is scheduled to testify on Tuesday afternoon.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)