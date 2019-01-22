Mnangagwa lashes security forces, protesters over violent protests

Zimbabwe's Emmerson Mnangagwa cancelled his trip to the World Economic Forum to return home after 12 people were killed and hundreds arrested.

HARARE - After a week of deadly turmoil in Zimbabwe, President Emmerson Mnangagwa says that heads will roll and has warned of an investigation into misconduct by security forces.

Mnangagwa cancelled his trip to the World Economic Forum to return home after 12 people were killed and hundreds arrested.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has put out a full tweet chain and his words are strong ones.

He's criticised both the protesters and the security forces for the violence that broke out shortly after he left the country more than a week ago.

He said that the protesters looted police stations, stole guns and uniforms and engaged in wanton violence and cynical destruction.

One week ago, I announced measures to stabilise our nation’s crucial fuel supply. I was aware that these measures may not be popular, and this was not a decision we took lightly. But it was the right thing to do 1/4 — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) January 22, 2019

What followed was regrettable and tragic. Everyone has the right to protest, but this was not a peaceful protest. Wanton violence and cynical destruction; looting police stations, stealing guns and uniforms; incitement and threats of violence. This is not the Zimbabwean way 2/4 — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) January 22, 2019

Likewise, violence or misconduct by our security forces is unacceptable and a betrayal of the new Zimbabwe. Chaos and insubordination will not be tolerated. Misconduct will be investigated. If required, heads will roll 3/4 — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) January 22, 2019

I invite leaders of all political parties as well as religious and civil leaders to set aside our differences and come together. What unites us is stronger than what could ever divide us. Let’s begin a national dialogue. Let’s put the economy first. Let’s put the people first 4/4 — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) January 22, 2019

But his words for the security forces were harsh too.

Violence or misconduct by them is never acceptable, he said, adding that chaos and insubordination won't be tolerated.

All eyes will be on the president to see what his next steps are.