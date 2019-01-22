Mnangagwa lashes security forces, protesters over violent protests

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
Go

Mnangagwa lashes security forces, protesters over violent protests

Zimbabwe's Emmerson Mnangagwa cancelled his trip to the World Economic Forum to return home after 12 people were killed and hundreds arrested.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: AFP
President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

HARARE - After a week of deadly turmoil in Zimbabwe, President Emmerson Mnangagwa says that heads will roll and has warned of an investigation into misconduct by security forces.

Mnangagwa cancelled his trip to the World Economic Forum to return home after 12 people were killed and hundreds arrested.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has put out a full tweet chain and his words are strong ones.

He's criticised both the protesters and the security forces for the violence that broke out shortly after he left the country more than a week ago.

He said that the protesters looted police stations, stole guns and uniforms and engaged in wanton violence and cynical destruction.

But his words for the security forces were harsh too.

Violence or misconduct by them is never acceptable, he said, adding that chaos and insubordination won't be tolerated.

All eyes will be on the president to see what his next steps are.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA