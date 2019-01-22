Mnangagwa calls for national dialogue after deadly Zim protests

President Emmerson Mnangagwa made the call hours after returning home on Tuesday from on a nine-day trip abroad.

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on Zimbabweans to begin a national dialogue after violent protests erupted last week that led to a brutal security crackdown targeting civilians and members of the opposition.

The president said what unites Zimbabweans was stronger than what could ever divide them.

Writing on Twitter, the president said political parties religious and civil leaders should set aside their differences and begin a national dialogue.

The words are being seen as a possible olive branch extended to the opposition after a massive security crackdown that has seen at least 12 people killed and hundreds injured and detained.

MDC spokesman Jacob Mafume told Eyewitness News his party has been shouting itself hoarse over the need for dialogue on political and economic reforms.

But he said gross rights violations had recently been committed in the president’s name and questioned whether he's sincere.

One week ago, I announced measures to stabilise our nation’s crucial fuel supply. I was aware that these measures may not be popular, and this was not a decision we took lightly. But it was the right thing to do 1/4 — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) January 22, 2019

Likewise, violence or misconduct by our security forces is unacceptable and a betrayal of the new Zimbabwe. Chaos and insubordination will not be tolerated. Misconduct will be investigated. If required, heads will roll 3/4 — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) January 22, 2019

I invite leaders of all political parties as well as religious and civil leaders to set aside our differences and come together. What unites us is stronger than what could ever divide us. Let’s begin a national dialogue. Let’s put the economy first. Let’s put the people first 4/4 — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) January 22, 2019

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has called on Mnangagwa to release prisoners detained during a security crackdown.

The MDC leader says the right to demonstrate shouldn't be followed by rivers of blood and tears.

Chamisa made the call in a series of tweets, apparently in response to Mnangagwa’s call for national dialogue.

He said his party’s previous offers to help solve national challenges had been spurned.

He called for an immediate end to the security crackdown and for the release of those who he called prisoners of conscience and political detainees.

1/6We continue to mourn our lost relatives and empathise with the wounded and displaced fellow citizens. Our solution to the crisis requires sincerity, honesty and compassion for those we lead. It is not about lofty words or wordplay unsupported by conduct on the ground — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) January 22, 2019

3/6When people die,we come together & mourn together. We console the bereaved & show compassion. Leaders console, comfort & apologise for wrongs that they have done. It is not the time for a catalogue of excuses, explanations or justifications. We must show respect to Zimbabweans — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) January 22, 2019

5/6No nation can make progress without the rule of law & peace. Zimbabwe can’t be open for anything without being open to its citizens’ concerns. In order to dialogue, one’s tongue must be free to talk.The tongues of the nation are tied in jails &many others by fear.This must end — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) January 22, 2019

6/6We must repair our value system and moral fibre, to value human life. We need morals revolution and values reset. Our laws mustn’t be abused.Why should a right to demonstrate be followed by flowing rivers of blood and tears?We can’t claim to love God without loving HIS people! — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) January 22, 2019

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)