Massive R130m up for grabs in Lotto PowerBall jackpots

The Lotto has R130 million in guaranteed combined jackpots up for grabs in tonight's draw.

JOHANNESBURG - Being a millionaire is not a bad way to officially start the year, but you'll have to take your chances in Tuesday night's Lotto PowerBall draw to get it.

The Lotto has R130 million in guaranteed combined jackpots up for grabs in tonight's draw.

The draw takes place at 9pm.

The last big Lotto winner scooped R14.9 million in the 19 January Lotto Plus 1 draw, but the winner is yet to be identified.