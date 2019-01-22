[LISTEN] Are commissions of inquiry a waste of time in SA?

Radio 702 | Political activist Dr Dale McKinley says many commissions have been reduced to their entertainment value because wrongdoers are treated with impunity.

JOHANNESBURG - Radio 702 presenter Eusebius McKaiser hosted a panel discussion looking at the track record of various commissions since 1994 and whether or not they have been conducive to justice.

Political activist Dr Dale McKinley says many commissions have been reduced to their entertainment value because wrongdoers are treated with impunity.

McKinley argues that the Commissions Act 8 of 1947, the enabling piece of legalisation, is fundamentally problematic and needs to be reformed because it gives the president carte blanche on what to do with inquiry findings.

"Commissions of inquiry, as we've found over the last 20 years, can basically be merry-go-rounds. All the serious testimonies can be given but nothing ever happens partly because of the legislative framework for the commissions themselves."

