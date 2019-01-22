John Kani, Connie Chiume celebrate Oscar nominations for 'Black Panther'

'Black Panther' is also nominated in the Original Song, Production Design, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Costume Design and Original Score categories.

JOHANNESBURG - South African acting legends Dr John Kani and Connie Chiume have expressed pride and excitement in the Marvel blockbuster hit movie Black Panther being nominated in seven categories, including Best Picture at the 2019 Oscars.

The nominees were announced on Tuesday afternoon, with films Roma and The Favourite leading the pack.

Kani and Chiume spoke to Eyewitness News Lifestyle shortly after the nominations had been announced by The Academy.

Kani says: "I am absolutely proud that a movie I am in is being considered for an Oscar. I am over the moon. History has always proved that good work will always be recognised. It means that the storyline, the characters, the direction, the costumes... could not be denied an Oscar consideration."

His son Atandwa Kani played a younger version of his character - King T'Chaka - in the movie. He says he too is excited about the nomination.

Chiume expressed similar feelings around being part a project nominated for an Oscar.

"It's exciting to have been part of that greatness... I can't express how proud I am to be part of it. Especially coming from South Africa, what makes me more proud is that the focal point of the movie is Africa.

"I will give credit first to the people who came up with the idea, people who wrote and people who made it come alive. Everybody worked well on it. I am so proud."

The 91st Oscar Awards take place on 24 February (Monday, 25 Feb at 3:00 am South African time).