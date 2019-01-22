Popular Topics
Joburg corporates busted for illegal water, electricity connections

Mayor Herman Mashaba and other officials cracked down on business premises where it appears that contractors have illegally connected water and electricity supply.

Mayor Herman Mashaba at Operation Buya Mthetho in Johannesburg on 22 January 2019. Picture: CityofJoburgZA/EWN
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Corporate companies are being exposed for illegally connecting water and electricity supply, stealing thousands of rands from the City of Johannesburg.

Mayor Herman Mashaba and officials from Rand Water and City Power cracked down on business premises where it appears that contractors have illegally connected water and electricity supply in recent months.

Officials are at a massive office park in Ormonde which boasts mirror walls, high-security gates and even sprinklers watering the garden.

This office park is ready for occupation but the city cut off its water and electricity supply, claiming it’s illegally connected and owes the city R1.6 million.

Mashaba said: “Here we are not talking about a Mrs Dlamini who has been unemployed for the last five years, we are talking about big companies involved in criminal activities.”

At another site in Wilgeheuwel, the city also disconnected Redefine Development’s water supply and served the company with a notice.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

