Joburg corporates busted for illegal water, electricity connections
Mayor Herman Mashaba and other officials cracked down on business premises where it appears that contractors have illegally connected water and electricity supply.
Mayor Herman Mashaba and officials from Rand Water and City Power cracked down on business premises where it appears that contractors have illegally connected water and electricity supply in recent months.
Officials are at a massive office park in Ormonde which boasts mirror walls, high-security gates and even sprinklers watering the garden.
This office park is ready for occupation but the city cut off its water and electricity supply, claiming it’s illegally connected and owes the city R1.6 million.
We do not wish to shut off their water & electricity, but we have to make sure that EVERYONE follow the Rule of Law.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) January 22, 2019
Cutting them off will cause a disruption to construction & negatively impact jobs, that's why it's important for companies to comply from the start#BuyaMthetho pic.twitter.com/1tXbEguj6w
#BuyaMthetho The aim of this disconnection operation today will be to identify those developments which are non-compliant and connected to the City's water, electricity and sewer services illegally ^GZ pic.twitter.com/hjn4TzblVa— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) January 22, 2019
Mashaba said: “Here we are not talking about a Mrs Dlamini who has been unemployed for the last five years, we are talking about big companies involved in criminal activities.”
At another site in Wilgeheuwel, the city also disconnected Redefine Development’s water supply and served the company with a notice.
We are cutting off the water and electricity connection at Tetelestai in Willowbrook.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) January 22, 2019
The body corporate must transfer the current accounts into their own. Currently the body corporate pockets the money paid by tenants for utilities and does not pay the City. #BuyaMthetho pic.twitter.com/LJTJ11tlIH
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
