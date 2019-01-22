JMPD fine residents for illegal power connections, recover R118m in revenue

Agrizzi: 'Mokonyane continued to get bribes despite Bosasa not benefiting'
Politics
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says that some residents were fined for non-payment.
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg metro police have recovered over R118 million in revenue which has been lost through illegal electricity connections.
This was part of JMPD's monthly crime stats released on Monday.
The money was generated through fines following an operation by the city's law enforcement authorities last month.
Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says that some residents were fined for non-payment.
"It was discovered that the connections were done illegally. it was disconnected and the money recovered to the tune of R118 million."
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.