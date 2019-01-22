JMPD fine residents for illegal power connections, recover R118m in revenue

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says that some residents were fined for non-payment.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg metro police have recovered over R118 million in revenue which has been lost through illegal electricity connections.

This was part of JMPD's monthly crime stats released on Monday.

The money was generated through fines following an operation by the city's law enforcement authorities last month.

"It was discovered that the connections were done illegally. it was disconnected and the money recovered to the tune of R118 million."