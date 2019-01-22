‘I was told to suspend Madavo, Seanie’ – PIC HR head tells inquiry
Executive head of listed investments Fidelis Madavo and assistant portfolio manager Victor Seanie were served with suspension notices on Tuesday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - The Public Investment Corporation’s (PIC) head of human resources Chris Pholwane has told the commission of inquiry he's not yet seen the interim report that informed the decision to suspend two of his colleagues.
The executive head of listed investments Fidelis Madavo and assistant portfolio manager Victor Seanie were served with suspension notices on Tuesday morning.
The board says its preliminary report into a R4.3 billion deal into Ayo Investments shows a blatant flouting of governance and approval processes of the PIC.
Pholwane told the commission that he was instructed to carry out the suspensions of Madavo and Seanie following the findings of a preliminary report.
He was asked by the chief evidence leader Jannie Lubbe if he had seen this report: “There was a discussion in reference to a suspension that I needed to serve this morning, which I believe was an outcome from the internal audit. The details I was not privy to.”
He’s also told the commission that Madavo had not been given prior information on the imminent suspension.
Madavo has not yet indicated whether he’ll be challenging the suspension, but he insists the CEO’s office signed off on the Ayo transaction.
Meanwhile, Deputy finance minister and chairperson of PIC Mondli Gungubele says the corporation’s reputation is not beyond saving.
Gungubele says the commission must be allowed to complete its work into the seriousness of the allegations at the PIC.
He says government has no plans to dictate where the money is invested.
“From where I’m sitting, there are no circumstances I anticipate which can lead to the PIC being controlled in a manner outside the legal imperative of its existence at the moment.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
