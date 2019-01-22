Mngxitama: 'I've never met or received money from Agrizzi'

Andile Mngxitama claims his name has appeared on a list of people alleged to have benefited from bribes paid by Bosasa.

JOHANNESBURG - Black First Land First (BLF) President Andile Mngxitama has denied ever meeting former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi or receiving money from the company.

Mngxitama claims that his name has appeared on a list of people alleged to have benefitted from bribes paid by Bosasa.

So far, Nomvula Mokonyane, Hlaudi Motsoeneng, Tom Moyane and Vincent Smith are among the prominent people who've received Bosasa money mentioned by Agrizzi at the state capture inquiry last week and this week.

"I have never met or received any money from Bosasa and/or Angelo Agrizzi," he says in a statement posted on twitter by BLF deputy president Zanele Lwana.

Mngxitama says that his Twitter account is still suspended and he's still trying to get it back.