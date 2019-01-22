Gauteng Education Dept concerned about overcrowding at some schools

Over 22,000 pupils are yet to be placed in a classroom due to late applications.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says that it is worried that some schools are experiencing overcrowding.

The department says that it received nearly 330,000 grade 1 and 8 applications for the 2019 academic year, which is 1,200 more than last year.

The department's Steve Mabona: "It is a sizeable increase, so you'll understand that the issue of over-crowding is now a problem for us."