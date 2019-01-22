Fire crews battle vegetation blaze in Clovelly Wetlands

Two dead as Russian bomber crashes during training flight
Four fire engines and 20 firefighters have been deployed to the area on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are attending to a vegetation fire in the Clovelly Wetlands.
Officials say there is no immediate danger to property.
Fire and Rescue's Theo Layne explains: “The city’s Fire and Rescue Service responded to Clovelly Golf course just after 1 pm this afternoon, where they are dealing with an extensive area of vegetation and reeds that are burning.”
At the same time, firefighters are still in Hartenbos Heuwels, near Mossel Bay, in case of flare-ups.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
