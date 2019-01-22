Family of Patrick Karegeya demand justice after murder inquest struck from role

The Randburg Magistrates Court ruled on Monday that the State had failed to bring four suspects to court after they were first identified by the police in 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Rwandan dissident Patrick Karegeya is demanding justice after the inquest into his murder was struck from the court roll, with the police told to make arrests.

Karegeya, a Rwandan intelligence officer, was found strangled in a Sandton hotel room in 2013.

The Randburg Magistrates Court ruled on Monday that the State had failed to bring four suspects to court after they were first identified by the police in 2014.

Advocate Gerrie Nel, representing the Karegeya’s family, says that the magistrate has now given the police 14 days to report back on the case.

"The magistrate gave judgment and he indicated that he's removing the inquest from the roll, the main reason being that there's no indication of what the State did since 2014 to ensure that the suspects appear before the court."

Nel says that the NPA's institution of a judicial inquest was an abuse of legal proceedings which was used to cover up their poor work.

"We know who did it, we know where it was done, how they did it... the NPA should just prosecute."

Nel has described yesterday’s ruling as a positive move that will pressure the NPA to act decisively in the matter.