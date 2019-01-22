Family ‘extremely’ worried after Muizenberg woman's disappearance
Angelique Ripepi was last seen leaving her home to go to a job interview at Table View Mall on Saturday monring.
CAPE TOWN - Relatives of a missing Muizenberg mother say they are extremely worried as it has been three days since her disappearance.
Angelique Ripepi was last seen leaving her home to go to a job interview at Table View Mall on Saturday morning.
The 25-year-old woman never returned home and her family can't get hold of her.
Ripepi's stepfather, Anthony Matthee says: “We just know she went for an interview. She asked a friend to drop her at the mall as the interview was apparently there. He wanted to stay and wait for her, but she said she would get home on her own. He asked her where the place is that she’s being interviewed at and she said she was waiting on someone to phone her. Then he left.”
Detectives are reviewing video footage recorded in Table View Mall.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
