eThekwini mayor denies plans to fund Zuma’s recording album
The about-turn was announced during Gumede’s opening statement at an executive council meeting at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday morning.
DURBAN - eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede has categorically denied that the municipality has plans to fund a recording album for former President Jacob Zuma.
The about-turn was announced during Gumede’s opening statement at an executive council meeting at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday morning.
The Parks and Recreation Department’s head Thembinkosi Ngcobo recently confirmed the municipality would be covering the costs for the album and called for those interested in becoming backup singers for Zuma’s upcoming album.
After weeks of discussion around the release of Zuma’s studio album, Gumede rocked the boat by disputing claims that there was ever such a plan.
“Unfortunately we read about this in the news like everybody else. Nobody took us into confidence about this project.”
Gumede who is a known ally of Zuma says that as an ANC deployee to the metro, the party’s provincial caucus would have needed to have been notified first.
“For now, there is no such for the name of the former president to be dragged into the mud for something that does not exist. I just want to put that on record.”
Meanwhile, sources claim there was an informal discussion between Thembinkosi Ngcobo and Zuma but apparently there had been no confirmation from the former head of state about whether he would continue with the proposed project.
For the eThekwini Municipality to approve the funding, it would need to go through the metro's council which is an item that has never been tabled for discussion.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Politics
-
DA amends controversial Joburg billboard
-
Mokonyane accuses Zondo Commission of severely breaching her rights
-
DA to lay criminal complaint against Mokonyane over Bosasa bribe claims
-
Mngxitama: 'I've never met or received money from Agrizzi'
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...
-
Zondo criticises media for leaking Angelo Agrizzi's testimony
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.