EC police commissioner condemns deadly attack on cop
Constable Dwane Alistair Kemp (31) was shot in the upper body.
CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga has condemned an attack after a police officer was shot dead on Monday in Port Elizabeth.
Police had responded to a complaint of an armed robbery in progress at a bakery.
Four armed robbers were killed and one escaped.
He was rushed to the hospital but later died.
The police's Thembinkosi Kinana: "The provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga has learned with shock about the passing away of the injured flying squad member. The member died in hospital after an attack by criminals who were robbign a business in Port Elizabeth."
