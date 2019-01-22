EC police commissioner condemns deadly attack on cop

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
Go

EC police commissioner condemns deadly attack on cop

Constable Dwane Alistair Kemp (31) was shot in the upper body.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
48 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga has condemned an attack after a police officer was shot dead on Monday in Port Elizabeth.

Police had responded to a complaint of an armed robbery in progress at a bakery.

Four armed robbers were killed and one escaped.

Constable Dwane Alistair Kemp (31) was shot in the upper body.

He was rushed to the hospital but later died.

The police's Thembinkosi Kinana: "The provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga has learned with shock about the passing away of the injured flying squad member. The member died in hospital after an attack by criminals who were robbign a business in Port Elizabeth."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA