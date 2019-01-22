EC police commissioner condemns deadly attack on cop

Constable Dwane Alistair Kemp (31) was shot in the upper body.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga has condemned an attack after a police officer was shot dead on Monday in Port Elizabeth.

Police had responded to a complaint of an armed robbery in progress at a bakery.

Four armed robbers were killed and one escaped.

Constable Dwane Alistair Kemp (31) was shot in the upper body.

He was rushed to the hospital but later died.

The police's Thembinkosi Kinana: "The provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga has learned with shock about the passing away of the injured flying squad member. The member died in hospital after an attack by criminals who were robbign a business in Port Elizabeth."