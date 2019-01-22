Dept warns process to declare Bo-Kaap a heritage site can take up to 2 years
Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa made the announcement of the declaration in December last year, setting into motion the process which will be run by the South African Heritage Resource Agency.
CAPE TOWN - The Arts and Culture Ministry says that the process to declare Bo-Kaap a national heritage site can take up to a year or two to be completed.
Mthethwa also said that he'd send a letter to Unesco requesting that the area be declared a world heritage site.
But his spokesperson Asanda Magaqa says that the process could take longer than the national declaration one.
"The process of the South African Heritage Resource Agency is one that, unlike that of Unesco, can take less than two years. It can take a year if there's no problems or no challenges, is one that can be expected to be reasonably swift."
Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town has opened a public participation process into its plan to include Bo-Kaap in a Heritage Protection Overlay Zone.
The public can go onto the @CityofCT website to find details of how they can apply, whether it be physically going to the various offices in the CBD or doing it online as shown in the short video. MM pic.twitter.com/ZVVwLAZ5OQ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 18, 2019
