DA to lay criminal complaint against Mokonyane over Bosasa bribe claims
This comes after Angelo Agrizzi revealed on Monday that Mokonyane received a payment of R50,000 monthly from Bosasa as well as expensive alcohol and groceries in return for protection from criminal investigation.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) will on Tuesday lay criminal complaint against Nomvula Mokonyane after the Environmental Affairs Minister was implicated in allegations of fraud and corruption during testimony at the Zondo Commission.
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi revealed on Monday that Mokonyane received a payment of R50,000 monthly from the facilities company as well as expensive alcohol and groceries in return for protection from criminal investigation.
The DA's Natasha Mazzone said: “We feel that the matter is of a serious nature and charges need to be laid immediately and we have also called on President Ramaphosa to suspend Minister Makonyane with immediate effect. We’re laying charges in terms of the Prevention and Combating Corrupt Activities Act.”
Meanwhile, the Congress of the People is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to sack Mokonyane from his Cabinet, saying that if he turns a blind eye to the allegations he would be complicit.
The party's Dennis Bloem said: “We can’t have people to lead this country that are corrupt and are taking bribes to corrupt this government.”
On Monday night, Mokonyane wrote to the commission accusing it of severely breaching her right and saying that there are officials at the inquiry who are hell-bent on undermining its integrity.
Agrizzi is back on the stand on Tuesday morning.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
