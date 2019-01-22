DA's Msimanga says that he is not leading a divided caucus
Msimanga last week announced his resignation as Tshwane Mayor to focus on his Gauteng premier candidacy.
JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga says that he is not leading a divided caucus and he insists it was the African National Congress (ANC)'s strategy to divide and conquer.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) is yet to announce a replacement for him.
Msimanga has denied being pushed out from his position and says that his campaign needs all his attention.
"We are going to put significant resources into the campaign into winning Gauteng. Gauteng has been declared as the next frontier for the DA, therefore if the party is going to be putting all the resources into it, it will require a person to be the face to it."
He says that he leaves Tshwane in a better position than when he found it.
"The municipality didn't even have 15 days of reserves, the law requires that you have at least three months. We are now sitting on over a month and a half of reserves and we're still building on that. Moody's has actually rated the city two notches up."
