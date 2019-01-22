DA EC submits motion of no confidence in Buffalo City mayor
The party is accusing Xola Pakati of failing to manage some of the wrongdoings that occurred last year.
CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Eastern Cape has submitted a motion of no confidence in Buffalo City metro executive mayor Xola Pakati.
The party is accusing Pakati of failing to manage some of the wrongdoings that occurred last year.
The DA’s Kevin Mileham says the mayor did nothing after Samwu embarked on an illegal strike last year and acts of criminality, arson and widespread damage to public property started shortly thereafter.
“We are consulting with other political parties and we will seek their support on this motion of no confidence against the mayor on Friday. It’s going to be debated on Friday, 25 January. We’re not sure what time the debate will be taking place.”
Water and electricity supply to parts of Buffalo City were also interrupted and service delivery was severely affected.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
