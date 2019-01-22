DA amends controversial Joburg billboard
A defiant DA has stood its ground and today placed an amendment on the board that reads 'The ANC does not care about the people of South Africa'.
JOHANNESBURG - A resistant Democratic Alliance (DA) has on Tuesday added ammendments to its contentious billboard which it unveiled in the Joburg inner city last week.
The display which is headlined "The ANC is killing us" drew widespread criticism after the DA unveiled it last week as part of its election campaign.
The party drew backlash for listing the names of the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy, the Marikana massacre and the name of Micheal Komape, who died after falling into a pit latrine.
Today, our Gauteng Premier Candidate, @SollyMsimanga, placed a "ANC Does Not Care About South Africans" label over the tear of the #TheANCIsKillingSA memorial billboard in the Johannesburg CBD. pic.twitter.com/HjqUjeY7Ey— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) January 22, 2019
The damage made to the billboard is still visible from when opposition supporters attempted to tear the billboard down.
The party's Mabine Seabe: "Today the DA Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga, as well as the provincial leader John Moody, came out today to show that we are in fact going forward with our message of accountability and justice.
In spite of the retaliation, he says the party is sticking to its message.
"He does not care about the people of South Africa because that is the reality that we face. We have a government that refuses to compensate families who lost family members during Life Esidimeni, during Marikana, during the pit latrine incidents."
