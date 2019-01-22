Popular Topics
CT teacher denies claims of teaching pupils satanism

Tania Wessels was recently fired from Mondale High School after complaints that she allegedly introduced occult practices in the classroom.

Picture: sxc.hu.
25 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain high school teacher has denied claims she exposed her pupils to satanism.

Tania Wessels was recently fired from Mondale High School after complaints that she allegedly introduced occult practices in the classroom.

The 29-year-old says she was merely teaching her pupils ancient Egyptian culture.

“No, they are false, like I told the journalist this morning. She has pictures of the book I have been reading when I was teaching the kids. I am a qualified UWC graduate. In term one we have to do ‘who am I in society’ and that’s all I was referring to. The hieroglyphics I was referring to was from ancient Egypt because they use pictures instead of writing.”

The Western Cape Education Department's Bronagh Hammond says Wessels was fired following an investigation by the principal.

“The school has indicated that the teacher was hired on a contract post as a life orientation teacher. After the first day, the learners complained about her, saying her lessons included stories about her personal life which was unrelated to the curriculum.”

Wessels says she plans to appeal her dismissal.

“I just started the Monday and it was supposed to be for the quarter. They’ve ruined my career and I am only 29 years old.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

