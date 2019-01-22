CT pupil recovering in hospital after being stabbed at school

Venezuelan military group arrested after call to disavow Maduro
A grade 10 learner is recovering in hospital after being stabbed at a Bishop Lavis school.
CAPE TOWN - A grade 10 learner is recovering in hospital after being stabbed at a Bishop Lavis school.
The incident occurred during on Monday.
The provincial Education Department's Jessica Shelver says that the pupil will be suspended pending a disciplinary hearing.
“The alleged perpetrator who is 17-years-old reportedly stabbed the victim just below the ribcage. The principal is investigating what led to the incident and disciplinary action will be taken in line with the school’s code of conduct.”
