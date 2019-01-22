Ronaldo's two-year jail sentence for tax fraud reduced to fine: court

In 2017, Cristiano Ronaldo denied the accusation that he knowingly used a business structure created to allegedly hide income his image rights generated in Spain between 2011 and 2014.

MADRID - A court has handed Cristiano Ronaldo a two-year jail sentence for tax fraud which has been reduced to fine on Tuesday.

He had paid a fine of €5.7 million, plus interest of about €1 million, in July 2018, the prosecutor’s office said last week.

Between 2005 and 2010, the so-called “Beckham law” allowed foreign soccer players in Spain to curb their tax payments.