Cope ready for comeback, says leader Lekota

CAPE TOWN - Cope president Mosiuoa Lekota says his party is ready for a comeback in the 2019 elections, after a poor showing at the polls five years ago.

He says the party's internal struggles are a thing of the past and its former supporters are returning to the party.

Lekota was elected unopposed at its second national congress this past weekend, to continue leading the party which broke away from the African National Congress (ANC) 10 years ago.

Cope went from 30 seats in the National Assembly in 2009 to only 3 in 2014.

But leader Mosiuoa Lekota says the party's support is steadily growing again, particularly in coloured, Indian and white communities.

"The party is enjoying stability and enjoying very smooth operations. It is bound to perform much better than in the last elections."

He says he will be actively engaging with opposition parties in the run-up to elections, to come up with a plan to join forces to form majorities in the provinces.

"Unless South Africa returns a government that will reinforce the constitutional path, SA has no future."

Lekota says high unemployment and the state's crippling debt are threatening to sink the country.