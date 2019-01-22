Bosasa accessed major prison tenders before they were advertised - Agrizzi

Angelo Agrizzi is once again testifying at the state capture commission on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi says the corruption between the facilities company and the Correctional Services Department was so widespread that the firm had access to tender documents for major prison projects before they were advertised.

Agrizzi is once again testifying at the state capture commission on Tuesday.

The commission's Advocate Paul Pretorius led his evidence.

On Monday, he told the inquiry that the company, now called the African Global Group, used to spend half a million rand every month bribing officials at the Department of Justice And Correctional Services.

He confirmed that the amount increased when Tom Moyane took over as commissioner at the department.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)