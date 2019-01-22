Bishop Lavis pupil involved in school stabbing to be suspended

The Western Cape Education Department says the learner who was stabbed at .John Ramsay High School on Monday is recovering in hospital.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department says the matric pupil who allegedly stabbed another pupil at a Bishop Lavis school will be suspended, pending a disciplinary hearing.

The incident occurred at John Ramsay High School on Monday.

The Western Cape Education Department's Jessica Shelver says the learner who was stabbed is recovering in hospital.

Over the past five months, there've been at least seven school stabbings in the Western Cape, one of which was fatal.

In November, there were two stabbing at the Roosendaal and Voorbrug high schools in Delft involving pupils.

In October, two incidents took place at Sinako Secondary School in Khayelitsha and Stellenzicht Secondary School in Stellenbosch.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)