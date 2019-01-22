Cele promises more action after deadly shootings in Bonteheuwel
Three people were killed and a fourth was wounded in separate shootings on Sunday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has promised more action from the anti-gang unit in Bonteheuwel.
This after three people were killed and a fourth was wounded in separate shootings on Sunday morning.
According to a ward councillor, the shootings are gang-related and those killed were alleged gangsters.
Cele has been in Netreg, talking to residents about the crime in the area.
Community member Wendy Orange says on Tuesday morning there was a shooting in her road.
“We heard a boom and the bullet went through. My friend Betty was standing there, but it hit her ‘sloffie’ (slipper) on her foot.”
Cele has also been speaking to safety groups and residents in Bonteheuwel, where there has been a spate of shootings in and around the neighbourhood over the past few weeks.
The minister has also visited the family of 54-year-old Faried Thesen in Taaibos street. He was one of the three people shot dead on Sunday morning.
When asked whether the anti-gang unit will increase its efforts in the area, the minister said: “You need to keep updating yourself. You can’t stay on the same level. We spoke about it this morning, but it’s not for you at the moment.”
This resident says all the blame can’t be placed on the police, but on the parents of gangsters (many people aren’t happy with this). MM pic.twitter.com/LAzoGWNt1V— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 22, 2019
Stop and searches by police in Bluegum street. MM pic.twitter.com/zvvjmMrSNs— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 22, 2019
Cele has asked some parents here in Netreg why their children aren’t in school. This mother isn’t very happy with that, saying the school in the area can’t accommodate all the children. MM pic.twitter.com/j5KoRvxHbu— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 22, 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
