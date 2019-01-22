Armed robbers hit jewellery store in Lenasia
It’s understood the four armed suspects entered the Goldheart store in Lenasia on Tuesday afternoon and demanded cash.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for a group of criminals who robbed a jewellery store at the Trade Route Mall in Lenasia.
It’s understood the four armed suspects entered the Goldheart store on Tuesday afternoon and demanded cash.
Police say the suspects stole a number of jewellery items before fleeing the scene.
Police spokesperson Hector Netshivhodza says they are investigating a case of business robbery.
“Four unknown men entered a jewellery store in Trade Route Mall and they had firearms. The four suspects left the shop with jewellery. Shots were fired but no one was injured.”
Netshivhodsa has appealed to anyone with information about the robbery to contact police.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
