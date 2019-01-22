Andrea Bocelli to serenade SA fans in April
The music maestro will return to South Africa in April after almost a decade and will be performing in both Cape Town and Johannesburg.
CAPE TOWN - World-renowned classical star Andrea Bocelli is set to return to South Africa after almost a decade.
Bocelli will be performing in Cape Town on 22 April and in Johannesburg on 18 April.
For the first part, fans will get to experience Bocelli perform a list of classic opera favourites. The second part will be dedicated to his most popular hits and crossover songs.
Big Concerts CEO Attie van Wyk says: “It’s going to be a nice sunset concert. The sun is going to set just before that so it’s going to be spectacular with a symphony orchestra and choir.”
Tickets will go on sale on Computicket this Friday.
Discovery cardholders get an exclusive 48 pre-sale on Wednesday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Lifestyle
-
Uganda plans restrictions on artists
-
#OscarNoms: 'Black Panther' is first superhero movie nominated for Best Picture
-
John Kani, Connie Chiume celebrate Oscar nominations for 'Black Panther'
-
Oscar nominees announced, 'Roma' and 'The Favourite' lead the pack
-
Kevin Hart loses bid to throw out $7 million lawsuit
-
Chris Brown detained in Paris after rape claim
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.