Andrea Bocelli to serenade SA fans in April

CAPE TOWN - World-renowned classical star Andrea Bocelli is set to return to South Africa after almost a decade.

Bocelli will be performing in Cape Town on 22 April and in Johannesburg on 18 April.

For the first part, fans will get to experience Bocelli perform a list of classic opera favourites. The second part will be dedicated to his most popular hits and crossover songs.

Big Concerts CEO Attie van Wyk says: “It’s going to be a nice sunset concert. The sun is going to set just before that so it’s going to be spectacular with a symphony orchestra and choir.”

Tickets will go on sale on Computicket this Friday.

Discovery cardholders get an exclusive 48 pre-sale on Wednesday.

