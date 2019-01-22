ANC ‘won’t be taking action’ against Vincent Smith just yet

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi said Vincent Smith, along with two other MPs, were paid a monthly stipend to do Bosasa's bidding with government.

CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Jackson Mthembu says the party won't be acting just yet against Member of Parliament (MP) Vincent Smith who is alleged to have received bribes from Bosasa.

Evidence presented before the state capture commission has implicated a number of prominent ANC members from Minister Nomvula Mokonyane to MP Winnie Ngwenya.

Testifying at the state capture inquiry this week, former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi said Smith, along with two other MPs from portfolio committee on correctional services, were paid a monthly stipend to do Bosasa's bidding with government.

While not dismissing allegations against Smith, Mthembu says they have to allow the natural course of things to play out before jumping to any conclusions.

Agrizzi has admitted to allegedly increasing the monthly bribe to R100,000 for Smith while also footing the bill for security upgrades at his Johannesburg home and paying for his daughter’s university fees.

But Mthembu says the ANC would be jumping the gun should they act on Smith or any other implicated MPs before the Zondo Commission concludes its work and gives recommendations.

“It is only natural that you allow the due process to take its course before you do anything.”

Mthembu adds those implicated could also decide to testify before the commission to put forward their side of the story.

Mthembu says matters arising from the commission will also be dealt with by a relevant structure of parliament like the ethics committee.