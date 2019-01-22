ANC won’t act on members implicated by Agrizzi’s ‘uncorroborated evidence’
Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has made startling allegations at the commission implicating the ANC and its officials in bribery and corruption.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it will not act against its members based on what it's described as "uncorroborated evidence" and the party has urged the public to allow the Zondo Commission to complete its work.
The party has held a briefing at its headquarters following its recent national executive committee meeting and lekgotla.
“We can’t, on the basis of one version from a witness, infer guilty and without making an assumption that there is an alternative version that will come,” said the party's Zizi Kodwa.
Kodwa says the commission must not be used as a kangaroo court.
“We must not use this commission to run public pride to find people guilty even before the commission proposes it’s verdict.”
The party has also raised concerns about key information at the Zondo Commission being leaked to the media, saying it undermines the integrity of the inquiry.
