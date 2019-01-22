ANC urges members implicated by Agrizzi to tell their side at the inquiry

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has urged all its members who've been implicated at the state capture inquiry to approach the commission and give their version of events.

Several ANC officials, including Nomvula Mokonyane and Vincent Smith, have been named in shocking allegations of bribery and corruption at the commission by former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi.

The ANC held a briefing at Luthuli House on Tuesday to give feedback on its recent NEC meeting and lekgotla.

The party has made it clear that it won’t run commentary or act on any of its members based on allegations made at the state capture commission of inquiry.

The ANC’s Zizi Kodwa says the claims must be tested before a court of law.

“A testimony that’s not cross-examined and a testimony that’s not been corroborated…”

Kodwa says the commission must also be allowed to complete its work.

“Those implicated must approach the commission and offer whatever alternative version they have. I think it’s important to say.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)