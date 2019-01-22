ANC to intervene in Zimbabwe's economic crisis
Violence erupted in the neighbouring nation last week after a staggering hike in the price of fuel.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it’s been in talks with the Zimbabwean government and is working on a plan to evaluate how it can intervene in the economic crisis gripping that country.
Violence erupted in the neighbouring nation last week after a staggering hike in the price of fuel.
Rights groups say at least 12 people were killed and hundreds were arrested in the violent demonstrations and government crackdown.
The ANC’s Lindiwe Zulu says government is closely monitoring developments in Zimbabwe.
“On the issue of sanctions, they were imposed. We’ll continue to engage with those who imposed them.”
