ANC MP Vincent Smith to meet with legal team following Agrizzi testimony
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi alleges Vincent Smith received regular payments from the company as bribe money.
CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Vincent Smith says that he will meet with his lawyers later this week to discuss his response to damning corruption allegations made against him at the Zondo Commission.
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi alleges that Smith received regular payments from the company as bribe money.
Smith, who chairs both Parliament's Justice committee and the committee on the Auditor-General, admitted last year to Bosasa's involvement in beefing up security at his house.
When reports of irregular payments between Bosasa and Smith surfaced last year, Smith denied that this was the case.
He said he had taken a loan from the company to pay for his daughter's university fees.
Following the reports, Smith relinquished his job as a co-chair of the Constitutional Review Committee, which was considering amending the Constitution to pave the way for land expropriation without compensation.
This week Agrizzi said that no loans were ever made to Smith and that Bosasa had paid R671,000 to one of his companies for his daughter's university tuition.
When contacted by Eyewitness News, Smith said he will not be commenting on the claims until he has taken legal advice.
He says he has also not seen the transcript of the testimony delivered at the commission of inquiry.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
