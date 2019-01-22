Amcu calls out ‘captured’ Chamber of Mines & 'racist' Sibanye-Stillwater

The union has led a march to the Johannesburg inner city where workers have handed over a memorandum of grievances to mining company, Sibanye-Stillwater.

JOHANNESBURG - The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has accused the Chamber of Mines of being part of the state capture agenda.

Amcu President Joseph Mathunjwa started his address by taking a swipe at the African National Congress (ANC)-led government.

He says the state has turned a blind eye to the plight of mine workers.

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman appeared alongside Mathunjwa and accept the memorandum.

The Amcu president accuses him of being a mass murderer and calls Sibanye-Stillwater a racist company.

The union is calling for worker’s salaries to be increased by a R1,000 per month.

'COMPLETE SHUTDOWN'

Amcu has threatened a complete shutdown of the mines in Rustenburg if their demands are not met.

Workers erupted in loud applause when Mathunjwa called for a complete shutdown of mines in Rustenburg if their grievances are ignored.

Miners have been on strike over wage disputes since mid-November and Mathunjwa says workers can no longer accept a slave wage.

Miners are also demanding economic emancipation, decent working conditions and an end to structural inequality.

