Amcu calls out ‘captured’ Chamber of Mines & 'racist' Sibanye-Stillwater

The union has led a march to the Johannesburg inner city where workers have handed over a memorandum of grievances to mining company, Sibanye-Stillwater.

Amcu led a march through Johannesburg on Tuesday, 22 January 2019, as Sibanye-Stillwater workers demanded salary increases. Picture: Ayanda Nyathi/EWN.
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has accused the Chamber of Mines of being part of the state capture agenda.

The union has led a march to the Johannesburg inner city where workers have handed over a memorandum of grievances to mining company Sibanye-Stillwater.

Amcu President Joseph Mathunjwa started his address by taking a swipe at the African National Congress (ANC)-led government.

He says the state has turned a blind eye to the plight of mine workers.

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman appeared alongside Mathunjwa and accept the memorandum.

The Amcu president accuses him of being a mass murderer and calls Sibanye-Stillwater a racist company.

The union is calling for worker’s salaries to be increased by a R1,000 per month.

'COMPLETE SHUTDOWN'

Amcu has threatened a complete shutdown of the mines in Rustenburg if their demands are not met.

Workers erupted in loud applause when Mathunjwa called for a complete shutdown of mines in Rustenburg if their grievances are ignored.

Miners have been on strike over wage disputes since mid-November and Mathunjwa says workers can no longer accept a slave wage.

Miners are also demanding economic emancipation, decent working conditions and an end to structural inequality.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

