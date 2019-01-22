Amcu calls out ‘captured’ Chamber of Mines & 'racist' Sibanye-Stillwater
The union has led a march to the Johannesburg inner city where workers have handed over a memorandum of grievances to mining company, Sibanye-Stillwater.
The union has led a march to the Johannesburg inner city where workers have handed over a memorandum of grievances to mining company Sibanye-Stillwater.
Amcu President Joseph Mathunjwa started his address by taking a swipe at the African National Congress (ANC)-led government.
He says the state has turned a blind eye to the plight of mine workers.
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman appeared alongside Mathunjwa and accept the memorandum.
The Amcu president accuses him of being a mass murderer and calls Sibanye-Stillwater a racist company.
The union is calling for worker’s salaries to be increased by a R1,000 per month.
'COMPLETE SHUTDOWN'
Amcu has threatened a complete shutdown of the mines in Rustenburg if their demands are not met.
Workers erupted in loud applause when Mathunjwa called for a complete shutdown of mines in Rustenburg if their grievances are ignored.
Miners have been on strike over wage disputes since mid-November and Mathunjwa says workers can no longer accept a slave wage.
Miners are also demanding economic emancipation, decent working conditions and an end to structural inequality.
#AMCU Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman is seen standing on the stage alongside Mathunjwa. The AMCU President accuses him of being “mass murderer”. Mathunjwa calls Sibanye a racist company. AN pic.twitter.com/haE0JzgRWd— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 22, 2019
#AMCU Mathunjwa starts by taking a swipe at the ANC-led government “The life of a black man is cheap. They will kill you and replace you.” he adds. AN pic.twitter.com/hBtHEGUKCw— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 22, 2019
#AMCU President Jospeh Manthunjwa finally takes to the stage. The mood is electrifying. Workers’ chants in response to Mathunjwa’s calls echo through the streets of the inner city. AN pic.twitter.com/jLBxzOI6WN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 22, 2019
#AMCU The memorandum is about to be read as workers sing in anticipation. AN pic.twitter.com/G72fr2DxeT— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 22, 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
